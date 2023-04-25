BKFC 41: Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold: How to watch, PPV prices, ticket prices, venue and more 

Former UFC fighters Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold are all set to headline BKFC 41, the upcoming bare-knuckle fighting event which will take place on April 29 at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

To watch the fight at home, fans will have to buy the pay-per-view event from the BKFC website, which costs $49.99 . The ticket prices for the event range from $90 to $342.

Both Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold were prominent figures during their time in the UFC. Perry was an action fighter whose fights never disappointed.

During his days in the UFC, 'Platinum' competed against several big names like Paul Felder, Donald Cerrone, Geoff Neal, Vicente Luque and Santiago Ponzinibbio. Apart from his fights, Perry often made headlines for his antics outside the octagon, which included run-ins with the law. After losing four out of his last five fights in the UFC, Perry parted ways with the promotion.

Rockhold, on the other hand, managed to capture the middleweight title while competing in the UFC. The 38-year-old defeated Chris Weidman at UFC 194 to become the 185-pound king. During his UFC tenure, Rockhold fought the likes of Paulo Costa, Jan Blachowicz, Yoel Romero, Michael Bisping, Lyoto Machida, Ronaldo Souza and Vitor Belfort. More recently, however, Rockhold wentgoing through a rough patch in the promotion. The former UFC champion ended his UFC career on a three-fight losing streak.

BKFC 41 will mark Rockhold's debut into the world of bare-knuckle fighting. Perry is relatively more experienced as the 31-year-old has competed in two bare-knuckle fights and emerged victorious in both of them.

Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez will serve as the co-main event for BKFC 41

Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry are not the only UFC fighters competing on the BKFC 41 card. The co-main event will feature a clash between former featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes and former lightweight king Eddie Alvarez.

This will be Alvarez's first bare-knuckle boxing match. Mendes made his BKFC debut in February 2022 and defeated Joshuah Alvarez via TKO to secure the win.

Apart from that, Christine Ferea and Bec Rawlings will also lock horns with the BKFC featherweight title on the line.

