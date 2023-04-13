Acclaimed Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) fighter Mike Perry has expressed his interest in fighting some of the biggest names in combat sports. Among the fighters on his wishlist are former UFC star Nate Diaz, undefeated British boxer Tommy Fury, and fellow UFC free agent Darren Till.

Mike Perry is set to face off against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in a highly anticipated 185-pound bout at the upcoming BKFC 41 event on April 29. Despite his focus on this fight, Perry is already on the lookout for his next opponent.

'Platinum' is known for his fearless approach to fighting and his desire to test his skills against the best in the business. He is no stranger to verbal rivalries, and his history with Darren Till is a perfect example of this.

Their past exchanges have made it clear that there is no love lost between the two fighters, and it's no surprise that Perry is keen to take on 'Gorilla' in the future. During a recent interaction with MiddleEasy, the Michigan native remarked:

"Yeah, I mean the the winner of (Jake)Paul- (Tommy)Fury, so Tommy Fury would be nice. And maybe you meant to say the winner of (Jake)Paul- (Nate) Diaz that too I would take the winner. You know Jake kind of in my eyes set himself back to fight me, when he lost to Tommy Fury so I would rather fight the winner."

The 31-year-old combatant added:

"But then again I'm looking completely elsewhere, I thought you were gonna ask me about the Darren till stuff, that fight interests me if he wants to come to Bare knuckle and you know, after the Luke rockhold fight after, I beat Rockhold senseless so you know that's an interesting fight."

Check out Mike Perry's entire remarks below (from 10:55 onwards):

Mike Perry drifts nose dirt off Luke Rockhold's sweater at the BKFC 41 face-off

Mike Perry, known for his unorthodox ways of psyching out his opponents, has once again managed to grab attention by picking up his nose and smearing the contents onto the coat of his next opponent, Luke Rockhold, during their ceremonial face-off ahead of their 185-pound bout at BKFC 41 on April 29.

The incident occurred during a press conference where the two fighters engaged in a war of words before turning to face the audience. It was at this moment that 'Platinum' dug his finger into his nostril and rubbed it on Rockhold's expensive black and white coat.

Check out the hilarious sequence of events here:

While some may view Perry's behavior as disrespectful and unsportsmanlike, it cannot be denied that he has a unique approach to fighting that has earned him a dedicated fan base. His willingness to go to extreme lengths to win is a testament to his competitive spirit.

