Dillon Danis takes a break from trash-talking Logan Paul to post wholesome picture with newborn baby

Dillon Danis has taken a break from posing demeaning posts about Logan Paul's fiance to post wholesome pictures with his newborn baby.

The former Bellator star is set to make his boxing debut on October 14 against Logan Paul in what would be his first combat sports bout in over three years. In the build-up to the fight, Danis has taken trash-talking to another level. Over the past month, 'El Jefe' has been posting pictures of Paul's fiance Nina Agdal with her previous partners.

However, Dillon Danis finally took a break from it and recently took to Twitter to post something else. Danis shared pictures with his newborn baby boy. It is worth noting that the mother of the child is not known to the public as of yet.

Danis captioned the post by saying:

"My first baby boy"

Take a look at his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul claims he never sent a cease and desist letter to Dillon Danis

Amidst all the trash-talking from Dillon Danis' side in the build-up to his fight against Logan Paul. the former Bellator star once claimed that he was sent a cease and desist letter from Paul's lawyers in an attempt to silence him.

The same was ridiculed on social media with fans suggesting that Danis succeeded in getting into Logan Paul's head. However, 'The Maverick' has cleared the air and claimed that it was a false story built up by the former Bellator star.

During a recent appearance on FLAGRANT, Logan Paul had this to say:

"No. No. No. Fu*k no. I even said that in the face-to-face. He's like, 'You sent a cease and desist.' I said, 'What does it say?' He says, 'I don't know!' I said, 'Do you even know what a cease and desist is?' He's like, 'I don't know.' I was like, 'You're just saying things? You're making things up.' Cease and desist for what? He lied about that. He lied about wanting to go eight, ten, twelve rounds, and he won't do it. He lied about the bet, lied about me denying Olympic-level drug testing." [58:36 - 59:04]

Watch the full episode of FLAGRANT below: