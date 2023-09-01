Dillon Danis suspects Logan Paul is bribing people to silence him on social media amid heated build-up to fight

Dillon Danis has suggested that Logan Paul is bribing people in an attempt to silence him on social media. Danis, a BJJ savant and MMA fighter, will make his boxing debut against YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in one of the two headlining matchups of the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card on October 14, 2023.

Heading into their showdown, Dillon Danis has unleashed a barrage of extremely personal jibes against Logan Paul, specifically targetting Paul's fiance Nina Agdal. Over the past several days, Danis has posted several misogynistic photos, videos, and statements against Agdal via his social media accounts.

Many have condemned Danis for his derogatory remarks and bigoted actions against Agdal. Besides, Paul asserted that most of the photos and videos were edited to disparage Agdal.

Danis recently claimed that Paul had sent him a cease and desist notice to stop him from making public statements against Agdal. Meanwhile, 'The Maverick' labeled Danis a "liar."

Besides, Danis also claimed that Paul has been trying to silence him by complaining to the Misfits Boxing promoters about his (Danis') actions and potentially jeopardizing their much-awaited fight.

On that note, Danis has now posted a few updates via his Instagram Stories, wherein he's tagged Instagram (Meta) owner Mark Zuckerberg and highlighted that some of his Instagram posts regarding Paul and Agdal have been taken down.

The posts appear to have been taken down due to Instagram's user guidelines against harassment, bullying and hate speech. 'El Jefe' insinuated that Paul has likely paid people to get his posts taken down. Danis put forth the following statements alongside screenshots of Instagram's reasoning behind why his posts were taken down:

"Can't post a press conference what is going on why am I being censored everywhere @zuck"

"This isn't even fun anymore like come on it's obviously Logan paying people to try to silence me"

"Another one Logan is a sad man"

Check out the screenshots from Danis' Instagram Stories below:

Dillon Danis on Logan Paul allegedly trying to get him banned on Twitter

Dillon Danis has posted multiple photos and videos of Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal with other individuals, implying that Agdal has been in a relationship with them in the past.

Additionally, Danis has alleged that Paul and Misfits Boxing have been trying to silence him. A couple of weeks ago, the 30-year-old claimed that Paul has been trying to get him banned from Twitter (X) by reporting him for "targeted harassment."

Speaking of which, Dillon Danis made yet another unsavory remark about Nina Agdal while jibing at Logan Paul. Danis claimed that details of Paul's fiance's previous relationships were already available in the public domain.

Making a disrespectful insinuation relating to Agdal's personal life, Danis proceeded to challenge 'The Maverick' to settle their differences in their boxing match. 'El Jefe' tweeted:

"Everything's public, my G. Not my fault your girl ran through. You got a problem? Handle it. October 14th, live on pay-per-view."

