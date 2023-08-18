Logan Paul allegedly trying to get Dillon Danis banned on Twitter for harassment - "Not my fault your girl ran through" 

It seems Logan Paul has had enough of Dillon Danis' relentless trolling. After serving the controversial MMA star a legal notice, 'The Maverick' is now trying to get Danis' Twitter account banned.

Paul is set to welcome Danis to the world of professional boxing on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. This fight will also mark 'El Jefe's first combat sports outing since June 2019.

Over the past few weeks, Dillon Danis has brutally trolled Logan Paul on social media. The Bellator welterweight contender went on a Twitter spree, posting old dug-up photos of Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal with her former partners.

While many found Danis' trolling unnecessarily personal and derogative, the jiu-jitsu maestro is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. As a result, it seems the popular YouTuber has decided to take matters into his own hands.

In a recent tweet, 'El Jefe' revealed that Paul has reported his account for targeted harassment. He wrote:

"Logan Paul has reported me for targeted harassment on platform X. He's trying to get my account banned. I really can't believe this guy he is the biggest pu**y I have ever seen you can’t make this stuff up."

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote:

"Everything's public, my G. Not my fault your girl ran through. You got a problem? Handle it. October 14th, live on pay-per-view."

Logan Paul offers Conor McGregor a $1,000,000 bet that he defeats Dillon Danis

Logan Paul is supremely confident that he'll beat Dillon Danis in their upcoming boxing match on October 14. 'The Maverick' recently called out Danis' close friend and training partner Conor McGregor and challenged the Irishman to bet $1 million on the polarizing Bellator star.

Paul is yet to get his hand raised in the boxing ring. While he isn't the most experienced pugilist, he lasted eight rounds against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout. He also fought fellow YouTuber KSI twice, an amateur bout that resulted in a draw and a professional bout where the Englishman came out on top via split decision.

Nevertheless, Logan Paul is certain he'll beat Dillon Danis on October 14. He recently took to Twitter and challenged Conor McGregor to bet on his longtime friend. In a video, he said:

"You’re so confident in your boy, I’ve got a bet for you. I’d bet Dillon, but he’s a broke b****. I got a million dollars that says I beat your boy on October 14... Let’s see how confident you are. Imagine all the coke you can buy, you f****** drug addict."

