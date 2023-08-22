Logan Paul is gearing up to make a return to the squared circle as he prepares to face Dillon Danis. The two are slated to square off on October 14, 2023, at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event, in Manchester, England.

After the match was announced last month, 'El Jefe' took it upon himself to engage in a campaign of provocation directed at Paul. In an effort to get under 'The Maverick's' skin, Danis has consistently shared intimate photos and videos of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, with her former partners.

Logan Paul recently criticized Dillon Danis for using edited images to mock his fiancée. In a recent interview with Boxing Social, the WWE star asserted that he remains unaffected by Danis' social media tactics and emphasized that he is currently in the most positive mental state he's ever experienced:

"If Dillon thinks a single photo he's posted has rattled me at all, he's a dumba**. I've been through the fu*king social ringer. I've seen it all, I've heard all the insults, and I know exactly who I am. I know exactly who my wonderful, fiancée is."

He added:

"I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life. Some moron troll posting some bullsh*t on Twitter will never faze me... ever. We're in a great fu*king place. It's the love of my life. Dillon lies about everything. He photoshops it, he's fake. He's fake all around. Fake fighter, fake images, fake cease and desists, fake confirmation eight-round fights. He's a fu*king liar."

Check out Logan Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Andrew Tate discusses the Dillon Danis, Logan Paul, and Nina Agdal drama

Polarizing social media personality Andrew Tate is not one to shy away from getting involved in trivial household-style dramas.

Amid the ongoing dispute between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul, 'Cobra' has interjected with his perspective while asserting that he's maintaining a distance from the situation.

Allegedly in contact with Danis, Tate indicated that he somewhat agrees with the Bellator fighter's remarks concerning Nina Agdal. The former kickboxer wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I was trying very hard to not get involved in this. And Im still staying out of it. But I opened my twitter inbox had a message from Dillon and hes really not lying."

Check out Tate's post below:

Expand Tweet