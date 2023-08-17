"BRO BULLIED HIM INTO TURNING OFF REPLIES" - Fans hail Dillon Danis for forcing Logan Paul to turn off comments on posts

Dillon Danis is preparing to make a return to combat sports, and is set to compete against Logan Paul. The two are scheduled to meet in the squared circle on October 14, 2023, at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England.

Following the announcement of the match, 'El Jefe' embarked on a mission to taunt Paul. Danis has been persistently attempting to provoke 'The Maverick' by sharing past photos and videos of his fiancée, Nina Agdal, with her previous significant others.

Continuing his online antics, Dillon Danis posted a video featuring Agdal savoring a popsicle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The video led fans to point out that Logan Paul had disabled comments on his own posts. Additionally, fans also responded with a wide range of reactions.

"BRO BULLIED HIM INTO TURNING OFF REPLIES😭😭😭"

"Bro took it personally."

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 I just went to his page and seen this it's starting to get to him"

"It just keeps getting worse 😩😂"

"Dawg how do you have so many 😭😭"

"I feel like I’m seeing a new photo or vid of this girl everyone hour on the hour. Are these real? 😫"

"Man’s went down the rabbit hole to find these videos."

Dillon Danis assumed Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal was transgender

Dillon Danis has recently discussed his relentless campaign to mock Logan Paul in extremely aggressive ways and has provided insight into the motivation behind his actions.

'El Jefe' has elevated his verbal jabs in the lead-up to their upcoming bout. While trading verbal barbs as part of promotions is a familiar practice among combat sports athletes, Danis has taken an unusual route by bringing family matters into the mix.

During his recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Danis stated:

"I'm all about trans and LGBTQ+ and everything, so I was like, this is awesome. He has a fiancee that's trans. I thought she was. Then I looked it up, and it was a girl... Jake did this to me... When me and him were going to fight. He was going at my girl, he was saying he fu*ked her... It's a double-edged sword."

