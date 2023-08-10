"This man finding everything" - Dillon Danis digs deep to share a photo of Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal with LeBron James; fans react

Dillon Danis is gearing up for a comeback to the world of combat sports, where he will face off against Logan Paul. The two are slated to clash in a boxing match on October 14. This event is scheduled to take place in Manchester, England, under the banner of Misfits Boxing.

Last month, 'The Maverick' caught his fans off guard by announcing his engagement to Nina Agdal. The couple's initial encounter reportedly occurred at a social gathering in New York the previous year, marking the start of their romantic relationship.

In the lead-up to their upcoming fight, 'El Jefe' has adopted a strategic approach on Twitter, aiming to mess with the WWE star's mindset. Ever since the bout announcement, Dillon Danis has resorted to posting personal pictures of Agdal. The Bellator fighter recently shared an image featuring Paul's fiancée alongside LeBron James.

Check out Danis' tweet below:

Fans swiftly reacted with a range of responses, expressing their opinions in the comments section of the post.

One fan wrote:

"bro, you already won the fight lmfao."

Another wrote:

"She is just a fan dont be judgemental 😂"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Dillon Danis doing lead up before pulling out."

"If fighting doesn’t go well for him he can always become an investigator. This man finding everything."

"This guy like 7-0 right now, Logan Paul gotta make a comeback💀"

"Bro is digging deeep 💀"

Credits: Twitter

Logan Paul discloses a contract provision for his bout with Dillon Danis

The anticipation surrounding Dillon Danis' upcoming bout against Logan Paul has been met with significant doubt. Danis has established a concerning pattern of withdrawing from fights in his history, exemplified by his most recent instance against KSI earlier this year.

'El Jefe' was slated to go up against KSI in a boxing match scheduled for January 2023, but he opted out just a week before the event took place. There is a prevalent belief that a similar situation could unfold for 'The Maverick', especially since he recently disclosed that a contingency clause has been incorporated into Danis' fight contract.

During a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul stated:

"I’m convinced he’s not going to show up... The clause is this: If he pulls out because of some sort of injury that he fakes, a doctor of our choosing has to verify the injury. And then if he is indeed faking it, he has to pay $100,000. There is a pull-out clause."

Check out Paul's comments below (from 1:13:45):