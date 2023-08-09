Paulo Costa recently responded to a widely circulated image featuring Logan Paul's fiancée Nina Agdal alongside her former partner Leonardo DiCaprio.

Last month, 'The Maverick' surprised his fans by revealing his engagement to the Danish model. The duo apparently crossed paths at a social event in New York last year and soon commenced their romantic journey. It was during a vacation in Italy that Paul decided to pop the question.

Following the news of Logan Paul's upcoming fight against Dillon Danis, the Bellator fighter stirred the waters by sharing a snapshot from the past – one where Nina Agdal was captured in an intimate stroll with the Hollywood star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Check out Danis' tweet below:

This image quickly captured the online spotlight, drawing the attention of various fans, including UFC middleweight fighter Paulo Costa.

'The Eraser' tweeted:

"Whts is going on mtfks???"

Check out Costa's tweet below:

Paulo Costa sends an alarming message to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 294

Paulo Costa will make his return to the octagon in a middleweight fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 on October 21, 2023. The highly anticipated event will take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie, Costa made his strong animosity towards 'Borz' clear. He pledged that this fierce rivalry will ignite the octagon, ensuring that UFC 294 becomes a captivating spectacle for all viewers:

"The fight card [UFC 294] is amazing, for sure the biggest event of the year. Dana and all the UFC managers have put a lot of effort on that card to bring the best."

He added:

"Yes, I hate that dude [Khamzat]. I'm training just to make him suffer not only to beat him. I want to do that in a great style. I put all my skills and my... concentration and focus to be better than ever, physically, mentally, and technically. You know all parts together to help me perform better than ever. I know over there in Abu Dhabi would be a kind of 'his house' but I don't care, I'm going there to take over."

Check out Costa's comments below (from 2:05):