UFC 294: What do we know about the event so far?

Although UFC 294 is still a long way off, fight fans are already abuzz with excitement about the upcoming Abu Dhabi card set for October. The highly anticipated event promises to be a spectacle featuring some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts from around the world.

The UFC recently revealed that UFC 294 will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 21st. This marks the latest in a series of high-profile events that have taken place in the UAE's capital city. Abu Dhabi has become the second home for the UFC in recent years, hosting multiple events that have captivated fight fans from around the world.

The excitement surrounding UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi continues to build, with reports indicating that the promotion is targeting some truly exciting matchups for the upcoming PPV. One of the most highly anticipated bouts will feature former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa taking on undefeated Chechen fighter Khamzat Chimaev in what promises to be a clash of titans.

In addition to this blockbuster matchup, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has revealed that he is ready and willing to defend his title against Colby Covington at the upcoming event.

Leon Edwards is weighing UFC 294 for his next championship defense

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has his sights set on a highly anticipated title defense against Colby Covington at UFC 294. While there was speculation earlier about a potential matchup between the two fighters at UFC London in July, Edwards has made it clear that he will not be participating in the event, as his focus is solely on the Abu Dhabi card.

In an interview with SkySports, 'Rocky' stated:

"I fought under a month ago. March to July, I don't think makes sense. In the last year or so I've fought three times, I think, I'd love to fight now towards the end of the year. The Abu Dhabi card would be great. That would be perfect, I get time to nurse my injuries, I get time to get back into it, I feel like Abu Dhabi would be perfect."

