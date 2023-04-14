Paulo Costa trolls "wise man" Khabib Nurmagomedov with popular bath tub photo

Paulo Costa has yet again demonstrated his talent for stirring up controversy on social media. His latest target is none other than the renowned UFC Hall-of-Famer and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'Borrachinha' trolled the "wise man" Khabib by sharing a popular bathtub photo on social media, which has become an infamous image associated with the retired fighter.

The photo, which shows Nurmagomedov relaxing in a bathtub alongside other Dagestani fighters, including the current lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev, has been the subject of numerous memes and jokes in the past.

The Brazilian mixed martial artist posted on Twitter and wrote:

"How to take pic with woman , how to take pic with men . Wise man."

Paulo Costa, the outspoken former middleweight title challenger, pointed out the closeness of Khabib Nurmagomedov and other Dagestani training partners by drawing comparisons between the infamous bathtub photo and another picture of the retired fighter. Costa highlighted a photo of 'The Eagle' standing next to a girl, where the former lightweight champion appears to be maintaining some distance from her.

The bathtub photo of the former lightweight champion has become the subject of ridicule for several fighters in the UFC. In 2019, Nate Diaz also joined in on the mocking of the infamous photo.

Khamzat Chimaev fires rounds at Paulo Costa prior to their rumoured clash

The smoldering feud between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa has achieved new dimensions as a result of a recent social media post by the Chechen-born Swedish mixed martial artist. 'Borz' has hinted at a possible weight class jump, reigniting the rivalry between the two combatants, who are keen to settle their disputes inside the cage.

The ongoing tension between Chimaev and 'Borrachinha' has been a topic of discussion in the mixed martial arts community for some time now, and it seems that the intensity is only increasing. Both fighters are known for their aggressive fighting style and unwavering determination to come out on top, making a potential matchup between them all the more intriguing.

Chimaev's recent post on social media has only added fuel to the fire as he continues to stoke the flames of this fiery rivalry. Fans of the sport are eagerly anticipating a potential showdown between these two formidable opponents, as they imagine a clash of styles and potential fireworks that could result.

Check out the social media post below:

