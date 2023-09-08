"Sounds like you have Conor McGregor's n*tsack in your mouth": Logan Paul trolls Dillon Danis during recent face-to-face

The Logan Paul-Dillon Danis drama has seen a new development after a clip of the former trolling his opponent went viral on social media recently. The video is from a recent face-to-face between the two fighters who are slated to go toe-to-toe in October. The banter around this boxing match has received a lot of media attention after Danis reportedly trolled Logan's fiancee Nina Agdal relentlessly by posting explicit pictures of her on the Paul brother's social media accounts.

In a direct reaction to the online trolling, the WWE star has hit back at Dillon by uploading a clip on his official X account with this caption: "Internet troll in real life." In the video, Danis can be seen having a hard time coming up with a comeback and stuttering, with Logan mocking him and saying:

"Sounds like you have Conor McGregor's n*tsack in your mouth."

"Easier to trash talk behind a screen": Social media reacts to Dillon Danis stuttering during face-off with Logan Paul

Dillon Danis's relentless trolling of Nina Agdal has become quite the spectacle online, especially since she has reportedly filed a lawsuit against him in federal court. While his supporters and fans have dominated the conversation online, Logan's recent post has got his fans calling Dillon out for being a keyboard warrior who cannot trash talk without it being online.

Naturally, the clip of him stuttering has been going viral on social media, with Logan Paul's upload garnering over 2 million views within hours. With several others re-sharing the clip on the timeline, one fan went as far as to suggest that Dillon Danis is only good at trash-talking from behind a screen:

Here are a couple of other general reactions from fans talking about the clip.

After Logan Paul's post on X went viral, it appears Dillon has also uploaded a clip from their confrontation in an attempt to clap back. As far as the reported Nina Agdal lawsuit is concerned, the courts have granted a restraining order, forcing the MMA fighter to stop posting private images that were allegedly obtained without consent.