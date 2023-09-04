“This is basically bullying” - Dillon Danis nearly choking Adin Ross during their brawl leaves fans concerned

During a livestream, controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross found himself in a precarious position when MMA fighter and online personality Dillon Danis nearly applied a chokehold on him following their ring showdown. The incident occurred after the streamer tested himself out in a ring against Dillon, who happens to be a seasoned fighter.

Naturally, fans were amused by the mismatch between the two. Although Adin was confident, he was swiftly taken down by the MMA fighter within a few moves before nearly being choked by the MMA fighter. Reacting to the clip, one fan said:

“Adin has no idea how to fight this is basically bullying”

Fans react to Adin's lack of combat skills (Image via X/Twitter)

Adin, in fact, is not the most popular creator within the streaming community due to his frequent on-screen antics and controversies. Responding to the above tweet, another Twitter/X user remarked:

“There is no one that ever lived more deserving of being bullied”

Fans critical of Adin (Image via X/Twitter)

Adin Ross beaten in seconds after facing Dillon Danis in ring

Adin Ross has a history of streaming with notable personalities, including athletes. For instance, he also streamed with American pro boxer Ryan Garcia. His latest stream included yet another athlete in Dillon Danis.

Dillon himself has become a subject of discussion within the online community due to his ongoing feud with YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul. The two are also scheduled to fight this October. Dillon has garnered attention for posting suggestive and provocative images of Logan's fiancée, which has ignited substantial debate and criticism.

Dillon, joined by Adin Ross, took the joke further when he shared additional provoking content about Logan's fiancée, which he planned to post. However, Adin cautioned that such a post would be crossing a line.

Expand Tweet

The duo then decided to test their skills in the ring. However, Adin was swiftly taken down to the mat. Despite this, Adin attempted to provoke a reaction by mockingly suggesting that Logan would emerge victorious. This landed him in further trouble as Dillon nearly choked him before the streamer tapped out.

Expand Tweet

Fans react to the content

The mismatch was certainly a spectacle for the online audience, as it garnered a slew of comments. Here are some of them:

Fans troll Adin Ross following viral clip (Image via Twitter)

For those wondering, Dillon Danis is scheduled to box Logan Paul on October 14. The event will also showcase UK-based YouTuber JJ "KSI" taking on Tommy Fury as the main event.