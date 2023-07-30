“This gonna break RECORDS” - Boxing fans in pandemonium as KSI vs. Tommy Fury set for PRIME fight night on DAZN

KSI has officially announced his next boxing match will be against Tommy Fury.

In February of this year, Fury changed the landscape of influencer boxing by handing Jake Paul his first loss. Since then, KSI has continuously voiced his interest in fighting ‘TNT’, leading to rumors about the matchup taking place in October.

Earlier today, the YouTuber-turned-boxer revealed the details of his fight against Fury by saying this on Twitter:

“OCTOBER 14TH, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester’s AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the PRIME CARD!"

ksi @KSI



| @mf_daznxseries | @PrimeHydrate | @kickstreaming | @Stake | @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/Nf6EX4aMRo OCTOBER 14TH, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester’s AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the PRIME CARD! #KSIFury | @mf_daznxseries | @PrimeHydrate | @kickstreaming | @Stake | @DAZNBoxing twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Fans filled the comment section with various responses, including plenty of excitement about KSI vs. Fury: “Let's go... this gon be a big one, will yilou do what Jake couldn't do,” “LETS F*CKING GO” “This gonna break RECORDS…,” and “Props for getting the fight made there's more eyes on this then anything Eddie hearn puts out.”

Although the fight is several months away, fans have already begun debating who will emerge victorious on October 14:

Twitter comments

Tommy Fury reacts to fight against KSI being announced

Tommy Fury has secured a beneficial role in the influencer boxing scene. The 24-year-old has more experience than Jake Paul and KSI combined, but he’s also making a lot of money to fight them. Fury reacted to his upcoming fight in October by posting this on Instagram:

“OCTOBER 14TH…. You’re getting knocked out in front of my home crowd. This is gonna be fun. @ksi #KsiFury”

Before fighting Jake Paul in February, Tommy Fury’s only other influencer boxing match was a unanimous decision win against Anthony Taylor.

‘TNT’ holds a 9-0 professional boxing record, with four wins by knockout. It’ll be intriguing to see if he can secure another win by taking out the king of Misfits Boxing.

Meanwhile, KSI has one professional boxing win against Logan Paul in November 2019. Besides his win against Paul, the 30-year-old has secured exhibition boxing victories against various other influencers.

He last fought on May 13, knocking out Joe Fournier before the bout was overturned to a no-contest due to an elbow landing in the fight-ending sequence.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje