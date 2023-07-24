Misfits 009 fight date ‘leaked’: KSI vs Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis rumored to headline historic October card

Fans believe Misfits Boxing’s next event, Misfits 009, could feature KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.

On Saturday, July 22, Misfits Boxing held their eighth event, which was held inside Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennesse. Misfits & DAZN X Series 8 was headlined by a survivor tag match, with a tag team fight in the co-main event.

The influencer boxing promotion also teased their next event on Saturday night. The poster for Misfits 009 showed a cross with four different pattern designs, leading fans to speculate who could be fighting at the October 14 event.

One person summed up the widespread rumors by saying this on Twitter:

“The new Misfits 009 poster has KSI’s bandanna and the name “Fury” on the cross. It also has @LoganPaul Yellow and @dillondanis leopard print Looks like we’re seeing @KSI take on @tommytntfury on the 14th October, and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Can KSI do what @jakepaul couldn’t? #Misfits008 #misfits009 #MisfitsBoxing”

KSI vs. Tommy Fury would not be a surprising matchup.

On February 26, Fury handed Jake Paul his first professional boxing loss. Since then, KSI has been targeting a fight against ‘TNT’ to strengthen his argument as the number one influencer boxer.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis was not quite expected to be on the card. On January 14, Danis was scheduled to end his fighting inactivity with a boxing match against KSI. ‘El Jefe’ pulled out of the bout during fight week, leading to some people believing he would never be invited back to Misfits.

Dillon Danis teases upcoming fight by sharing Misfits 009 poster on Instagram

Dillon Danis hasn’t fought since his second Bellator win in June 2019. Once Danis pulled out of the fight against KSI, fans on social media predicted he never planned to fight again. With that said, ‘El Jefe’ added to the Logan Paul matchup rumors by sharing the Misfits 009 poster on his temporary Instagram story.

Paul would also have to shake off ring rust if he fights Danis in October. The 28-year-old hasn’t boxed since his exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in June 2021. Instead, he’s stayed busy by becoming a professional wrestler with the WWE.

Dillon Danis' Instagram story

