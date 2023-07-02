4 directions for Logan Paul after WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Logan Paul entered WWE Money in the Bank 2023 with hopes of winning the briefcase. Unfortunately for The Maverick and his fans, the match’s outcome turned out to be in favor of Damian Priest who in the end took down fan-favorite LA Knight to unhook the briefcase.

Despite the loss, Logan Paul provided several viral moments throughout the match. He took out Damian with a huge splash on a wedged ladder before getting eliminated with a botched Spanish Fly through two wooden tables, courtesy of Ricochet.

The spot left him with a wide cut across the shoulder. The social media megastar didn’t partake in the rest of the action and was only seen in closing shots of the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Now that the match is over, let’s take a look at four directions for Logan Paul on WWE television.

#1. Takes a hiatus from WWE to sell the Money in the Bank 2023 spot

Logan Paul was involved in several high-risk spots throughout the men’s ladder match at London’s O2 Arena. He tried to take Damian Priest out of the equation with a splash through the ladder. He was then taken out with a Spanish Fly by Ricochet.

Paul could take some time off from WWE television to sell his insane Money in the Bank spot. He could return in the buildup to SummerSlam 2023 to kick off a feud with either an established name or this up-and-coming WWE star.

#2. Feud with Ricochet for costing him the briefcase

Logan Paul might’ve won the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 had he not lost his momentum to Ricochet. The company had teased a feud between the two in the buildup to the event when The One and Only called out The Maverick for making a viral moment at the Royal Rumble 2023.

WWE could book Logan in a feud with Ricochet the next time the social media megastar appears on RAW. Logan could blame Ricochet for costing him the match kicking off their feud for SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit.

#3. Logan Paul could go straight after a WWE Title

Logan’s current deal reportedly includes a WWE Title win clause, but we do not know if The Maverick intends to go after the tag or singles titles. He famously lost to Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022.

The Maverick could return to RAW after WWE Money in the Bank 2023 to kick off a feud with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary is 1-0 against the Maverick and the two could have a solid program for RAW’s top title.

#4. Have rumored big match at WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul has himself stated in the past that he texted Triple H to book him in a match against John Cena. The two were reportedly discussed as potential opponents at SummerSlam 2023. As of this writing, there’s no confirmed word on if WWE wants Logan Paul versus John Cena at SummerSlam.

It is possible that The Maverick could kick off a program with John Cena after WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Both superstars were at the July 1st premium live event, although they did not cross paths. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in mind for the social media megastar.

