WWE has surprising opponent in mind for Logan Paul at SummerSlam - Reports

Logan Paul surprised the wrestling world when he announced he would be in the Money in the Bank ladder match. The YouTuber resurfaced on WWE TV recently after last competing at WrestleMania 39. The Maverick will join six other superstars this Saturday night in the UK to secure the MITB contract that guarantees a future championship match.

While there were rumors of him facing John Cena at The Biggest Party of the Summer, those plans are probably scrapped.

A new report by Xero News via Wrestle Buddy has emerged that Logan Paul is likely to face SmackDown's newest resident, Grayson Waller. The latter could even appear at Money in the Bank to cost The Maverick the ladder match. The upcoming segment on SmackDown is apparently meant to set the stage.

The braggadocious Aussie has settled into his role quite well in the blue brand, as WWE is slowly introducing him to the main roster audience. There were subtle teases that hinted at a feud against AJ Styles soon, but the veteran has resumed his rivalry with Karrion Kross.

From Ricochet to Bad Bunny, and even World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, there have been several rumors about Logan Paul's opponent at SummerSlam.

Grayson Waller has previously mentioned Logan Paul as the right opponent for him, on The Grandest Stage, no less. The 33-year-old also revealed that he wishes to "expose" the internet star.

Grayson Waller has invited Logan Paul to WWE SmackDown

The Grayson Waller Effect will feature Logan Paul this Friday night as SmackDown emanates from The O2 Arena in the UK. Speaking to Megan Morant backstage, Waller addressed his time on the blue brand thus far:

"It's been a wild ride since I got to SmackDown. The Grayson Waller Effect has always been a big talk show. Week after week I have the biggest stars. Tonight I have Pretty Deadly, the future tag team champions. I had Charlotte Flair on the show, possible future women's champion. But we're going to London, England. The night before Money in the Bank. We have to go big. I had to go to the biggest star I could find, and there was no bigger star than the social media superstar, Logan Paul," said Waller. [From 01:16 to 01:44]

Grayson Waller added that despite other WWE Superstars' supposed dislike towards The Maverick, he feels a sense of kinship towards him.

Since being drafted to the blue brand, Grayson Waller has not had a proper feud or even a match. Could Logan Paul be his first opponent? Meanwhile, check out former WWE Champion's thoughts on Grayson Waller here.

