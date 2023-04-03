33-year-old WWE Superstar wants to "expose" Logan Paul on The Grandest Stage

NXT star Grayson Waller believes a match against Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 40 needs to happen.

Fresh off a defeat at the hands of one of WWE's top stars, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Logan Paul may already have a new challenger who considers the latter a dream opponent.

Logan Paul has nothing to feel bad about on account of yet another stellar performance. Waller believes the internet sensation has star power and "is very good at what he does," further expressing his desire to face him next year on The Showcase Of The Immortals.

"When I think of WrestleMania, I think of like star power, eyes, camera clicks. Can you imagine Grayson Waller and Logan Paul? Now, I don’t know if we are against each other, or maybe we are on the same side, but I think that is a match that needs to happen. Logan is very good at what he does, but I would love to expose him on the grandest stage." [H/T: PWMania]

Logan Paul @LoganPaul I get to perform in front of 80,000 people on my 28th birthday #Wrestlemania I get to perform in front of 80,000 people on my 28th birthday #Wrestlemania https://t.co/ldcjX9Ejsf

Grayson Waller lost an Unsanctioned match to WWE RAW Superstar at NXT Stand & Deliver

Grayson Waller wrestled crowd-favorite Johnny Gargano at NXT Stand & Deliver on WrestleMania weekend. After putting up a fight for nearly 20 minutes, Waller tapped out to the Gargano Escape submission maneuver. The bout received an overwhelmingly positive reception.

BrianTronic @BrianTronic Johnny Gargano defeats Grayson Waller! Great match. Waller is the future 100%! #StandAndDeliver Johnny Gargano defeats Grayson Waller! Great match. Waller is the future 100%! #StandAndDeliver https://t.co/fahj2y7xPT

While Johnny Wrestling had his eyes on the United States Championship on the Road to WrestleMania 39, he was asked to return to the former black-and-gold brand by Shawn Michaels to take on Waller.

Meanwhile, the Australian NXT star recently shared his idea of making a drastic change to the United States title.

What are your thoughts on Grayson Waller moving to the WWE main roster in the not-too-distant future? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes