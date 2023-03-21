32-year-old star wants to make drastic change to the WWE United States Championship

The WWE United States Championship has been used by the Stamford-based promotion as the centerpiece of several storylines that revolve around a foreign country going up against the United States of America.

Most notably, in recent times, Miro (fka Rusev) has held the title, representing Russia. He was the perfect foil for babyface John Cena to take down on The Grandest Stage of Them All back in 2015.

NXT star Grayson Waller recently appeared on the Roasted podcast, touching on a variety of topics. The 32-year-old disclosed his dream of converting the WWE United States Championship into the 'Australian Championship,' should he win the title when the company hosts an event in the land of the long weekend:

“If there’s an opportunity to be on that show, it would be a dream itself. I rep my country, I rep Australia every time I wrestle. It’s on my gear. I do that for a reason,” Waller stated. “Just because I left Australia doesn’t mean I left that behind. My dream is to wrestle in Australia, whether that’s in Sydney at Acer Arena [Qudos Bank Arena] or MCG [Melbourne Cricket Ground], they’ve talked about a big stadium in Perth. To wrestle somewhere that I’ve been to watch cricket, to watch rugby, to actually perform there would be massive. It doesn’t matter who I’m against."

The NXT star continued:

"The one thought I did have, which would be a beautiful thing, is if I could win the United States Champion in Australia and then convert that championship into the Australian Championship. That would be a beautiful thing. I see that American flag, and it doesn’t excite me. It doesn’t rep me. I don’t want to have it as the US belt, I want to turn it into the Australian Championship. That’s my plan.” (H/T Fightful Select)

Grayson Waller will take on Johnny Gargano at the NXT Stand & Deliver event on April 1. The high-profile match has had a slow-burn build-up for weeks, involving Shawn Michaels and even including a home invasion segment that escalated their rivalry to new heights.

Grayson Waller would be a great heel WWE United States Champion

The NXT star could make a move to the main roster after WrestleMania 39, considering his stellar work so far in the former black-and-gold brand.

After feuding with Shawn Michaels for weeks, the WWE Hall of Famer finally put their ongoing issues to rest by bringing RAW Superstar Johnny Wrestling into the fold. Despite the rumors that sparked online surrounding the in-ring return of The Showstopper, that is evidently not the case.

Grayson Waller would be a great addition to the main roster, and is an ideal challenger for any babyface superstar, including Montez Ford (who seems to be having issues with Austin Theory of late) and even John Cena, should the 16-time world champion win the title at WrestleMania 39.

