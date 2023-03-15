Top star sends a message to Johnny Gargano after invading his home

Grayson Waller sent a message to Johnny Gargano after invading his home during NXT.

During this week's episode, Gargano was addressing the fans when NXT commentator Vic Joseph suddenly informed him that Grayson Waller was invading his home. This prompted him to run out of the ring and head home.

As Waller invaded Gargano's home, he took the time to send a message to the former NXT North American Champion via Twitter.

"You’re in my house tonight, so thought it was only fair that I get to come to yours. Thanks for the kind welcome @JohnnyGargano #WWENXT," he wrote.

He also posted a video of himself from his car where he said he would see if Gargano's door was unlocked since this was an unsafe neighborhood and the latter wasn't home.

Later in the show, Johnny Gargano reached home and was jumped by Waller. The two men brawled for some time before the latter stomped Johnny's head on the ground as Candice LeRae looked on while carrying the couple's son.

This rivalry between Johnny Gargano and Grayson Waller has quickly become personal, which will make their bout at NXT Stand & Deliver even more interesting.

Who do you think will win at Stand & Deliver? Sound off in the comments section.

