Transition to alleged big signing, big ratings boost - 5 reasons why John Cena might win the WWE United States Championship

A major match was announced for WWE WrestleMania 39 on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Following a heated in-ring confrontation, World Wrestling Entertainment made it official: John Cena will return to the ring to battle Austin Theory.

Their bout at The Show Of Shows will be for the coveted United States title. While their heated back-and-forth conversation on RAW didn't reference the title often, the fact that their upcoming match is for the prestigious belt adds even more intrigue.

Not only is their upcoming clash the meeting of two completely different generations, and not only will it be a battle of wills, but now one star will walk away as the champion. Will John be able to win a title that he helped make so popular in the past? Or will Theory retain the belt in the biggest match of his career?

While John Cena being a part-timer at best may lead many to believe that The Now will walk away as champion, there's a chance that John will win the gold. In fact, there are a handful of reasons why WWE may opt to put the title on The Champ as opposed to keeping it on Austin.

Below are five reasons why John Cena might win the WWE United States Championship.

#5. They might want his weekly open challenge back to add excitement to RAW

John Cena is a major draw. In fact, it could be argued that John is the highest grossing draw in WWE history. While the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan were major money makers for the company, their longevity on top, essentially non-stop, wasn't comparable to Cena's.

The former United States Champion means a lot for both attendance and television ratings. If he's announced for a show, viewership is generally up and tickets begin to sell quicker. Most importantly, his presence adds excitement to the program. That alone may be a good reason to make John the United States Champion.

If John Cena is on Monday Night RAW, the show becomes can't-miss. If his U.S. Championship open challenges return alongside his regular appearances, the WWE Universe will excitedly tune in each week.

#4. John Cena will add prestige to the United States Championship

Austin Theory

WWE has often been criticized for their alleged mishandling of the mid-card championships. Many critics have said that both the United States and Intercontinental Championships have stopped meaning as much over time.

Thankfully, a lot of that has changed ever since Triple H took over as head of creative. The Intercontinental Championship is pushed as a major title on SmackDown. Meanwhile, the United States Championship is often the only singles men's title on the red brand.

While the titles mean more now than they have in years, there's no denying that a star of John Cena's mangitutde would only further establish the importance & credibility of the United States Championship. If he wins the belt, the title will have more prestige than it has had in years just by virtue of his star power and reputation.

#3. He could be used as a transitional champion, possibly for Jay White

WWE may opt to give John Cena the United States Championship for multiple reasons. The most obvious being the surprise factor, but that may also be used as a way to pivot the championship from Austin Theory to a different heel.

If the promotion wants a different champion to hold the belt, Cena may win it at WrestleMania and then drop it on RAW the very next night. He could battle a powerhouse like Bronson Reed, for example, before returning to his duties in Hollywood.

An exciting prospect, and one that's been fantasy-booked on social media, is to have Jay White involved. The former New Japan Pro Wrestling star is rumored to be joining WWE. If he does, having his debut the night after WrestleMania against John Cena for the United States Championship could be huge.

#2. Winning the title may keep John Cena around WWE for longer

John Cena on SmackDown

As noted, John Cena is a draw. He brings in more fans on television and in the arena. He receives loud ovations and sells tons of merchandise. In short, WWE wants to keep The Face That Runs The Place around as much as humanly possible.

Unfortunately for the promotion, Cena is incredibly busy. He's often in Hollywood, starring in major films and television shows. His schedule, along with his age, makes for less frequent appearances on WWE programming.

In theory, however, John Cena may be more willing to stick around if he has the United States Championship. John is unlikely to win a title and disappear, so the promotion may get a few more appearances & matches out of the talented superstar if they stick a belt on him.

#1. He could tie Ric Flair's record

Ric Flair is a former United States Champion

John Cena and Ric Flair share a very special statistic. Both WWE legends are 16-time world champions. They hold the record for having the most world title reigns as recognized by World Wrestling Entertainment, although many of Flair's wins came in various other promotions.

Interestingly, the two could soon share another very special record. Ric Flair holds the record for most United States Championship reigns recognized by WWE with six. Meanwhile, John Cena is closing in on that record.

The Face That Runs The Place is a five-time United States Champion. If he defeats Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, he'll tie The Nature Boy's record, thus matching Flair's impressive championship history for a second time, further establishing both as two of the greatest to ever do it.

