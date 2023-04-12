Rumor killer on Logan Paul's new WWE contract

Logan Paul's new WWE contract was rumored to be worth $15 million for three years. However, these speculations are reportedly false.

The popular YouTuber first signed with the company in June 2022, two months after competing in his first match at WrestleMania 38. A few days ago, the 28-year-old announced that he had signed a new deal with the promotion. Rumors later suggested that his new contract was worth $15 million for three years.

Sources told Ringside News that the $15 million figure is no longer considered "Brock Lesnar money." Instead, a few superstars are now making the same with royalties and other opportunities included. Meanwhile, Lesnar and Roman Reigns are "at a level above everyone else."

However, it is unlikely that Paul is one of these superstars. According to the same sources, he is not even among the five highest-paid superstars on the roster.

"I don't know what Logan Paul makes, but I bet he's not even in top 5 in WWE right now. And I don't think he's anywhere near 15 million," a source told Ringside News.

A released superstar mocked Logan Paul's contract announcement. Check out the details here.

Logan Paul lost to Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39

Over the past year, Logan Paul has competed in five matches. In April 2022, he teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. About three months later, he defeated The Awesome One at SummerSlam.

Last November, Paul competed in his biggest match so far. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. However, he came up short.

Earlier this year, the 28-year-old participated in the Royal Rumble match, during which he eliminated Seth Rollins. The two superstars squared off last week at WrestleMania 39. Nevertheless, Paul lost the bout to The Visionary.

Logan Paul claimed a top SmackDown star is "neurotically awkward" after an embarrassing backstage moment at WrestleMania 39. Check out his comments here.

Poll : 0 votes