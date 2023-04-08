Logan Paul claims top WWE SmackDown star is "neurotically awkward" after embarrassing backstage moment at WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul believes the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn is "neurotically awkward."

Last Saturday, the YouTuber competed against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. After the bout, Paul's Impulsive podcast co-host Mike Majlak had an embarrassing encounter with Sami Zayn as he mistakenly thought he was Seth Rollins. Hence, he congratulated the current tag team champion on having a good match, although he was yet to perform. Zayn was confused by Majlak's comments and walked away.

During a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Majlak apologized to Zayn for his mistake. He also apologized to his co-host for misrepresenting their podcast. Paul, however, told his co-host that he liked what he said to the former Honorary Uce. The 28-year-old YouTuber & WWE Superstar also revealed that he believes Zayn was "neurotically awkward."

"It's super on-brand for Sami. He's kind of like neurotically awkward. Like I like that you said that to him," Paul said. [2:20 - 2:29]

Majlak agreed with his co-host, stating that Zayn probably thought their encounter was funny.

"He probably liked it. He probably thought it was funny. [laughs]," Majlak said. [2:30 - 2:32]

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ended The Usos' reign at WWE WrestleMania 39

While Logan Paul suffered a defeat against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 last Saturday, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were victorious that same night. The two best friends defeated Roman Reigns' cousins to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, ending The Usos' historic 622-day title reign.

Last Monday Night on RAW, The Street Profits challenged the newly crowned champions to a tag team match. However, they also came up short against the former Honorary Uce and The Prizefighter.

