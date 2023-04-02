Create

"The end is near for the bloodline" - Wrestling fans are elated after Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens become tag team champions at WrestleMania 39

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 02, 2023 10:28 IST
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens put on a stellar contest against The Usos

Wrestling fans are elated after Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 39.

After months of feuding with each, Zayn and KO finally teamed up to face The Usos in one of the best tag team matches in WWE history.

The match lived up to its hype and had fans on the edge of their seats. The Usos dominated the match at the beginning, but Owens and Zayn fought back well in the end.

The challengers showed true grit and determination as they took everything Jimmy and Jey Uso threw at them. Needless to say, the match had plenty of false finishes. Sami and The Prizefighter were able to pick up the win after the former hit several Helluva kicks on Jey Uso.

#WrestleZaynia, #KOMania ... nothing but love!@FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn have climbed to the top of the WWE Tag Team Mountain at #WrestleMania!#AndNew https://t.co/4753gAQMr3

Several fans were excited about Sami Zayn and Kevin's victory and even took to social media to share their delight.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn The end is near for the bloodline
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn WHAT A MOMENT WHAT A MATCHWHAT A STORYCHILLS https://t.co/wzHYI9LFbB
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn We’re all Sami’s wife. https://t.co/VVkH2cRVru
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn Good luck to the superstars tomorrow who will have to do better than tonight. 😭
@WWE https://t.co/DhwKlbknv5
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn Incredible Match #WrestleMania
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn Night 1 https://t.co/FOMa87pSWd
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn AND THIS IS STILL TO COME https://t.co/XvMyvMnkuf
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn What great night 1 of Wrestlemania! Both main events were spectacular! Can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings! Congrats Sami and KO you guys deserve this moment!
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn Congrats Kevin & Sami! I’m so happy to see you main event #WrestleMania & win your 1st tag team title in @WWE! After following you in @ringofhonor, @WWENXT & main roster, I’m glad to see you where you are right now!🇨🇦👏🏼

One fan pointed out that Kevin Owens is a grand slam champion.

@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn Kevin owens is FINALLY a grand slam champion https://t.co/UMTQzPlTzS

Another fan wondered how WWE will split up the titles.

@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn So my question now is how are they still going to split up the titles?

Another fan hinted that all matches except the opening match was good.

@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn Great night except Cena Vs theory

Now that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have become the new Tag Team Champions, it will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns will be able to retain his title tomorrow.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...