"The end is near for the bloodline" - Wrestling fans are elated after Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens become tag team champions at WrestleMania 39

Wrestling fans are elated after Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 39.

After months of feuding with each, Zayn and KO finally teamed up to face The Usos in one of the best tag team matches in WWE history.

The match lived up to its hype and had fans on the edge of their seats. The Usos dominated the match at the beginning, but Owens and Zayn fought back well in the end.

The challengers showed true grit and determination as they took everything Jimmy and Jey Uso threw at them. Needless to say, the match had plenty of false finishes. Sami and The Prizefighter were able to pick up the win after the former hit several Helluva kicks on Jey Uso.

Several fans were excited about Sami Zayn and Kevin's victory and even took to social media to share their delight.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Alvin Salinas @alvin523 @WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn What great night 1 of Wrestlemania! Both main events were spectacular! Can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings! Congrats Sami and KO you guys deserve this moment! @WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn What great night 1 of Wrestlemania! Both main events were spectacular! Can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings! Congrats Sami and KO you guys deserve this moment!

One fan pointed out that Kevin Owens is a grand slam champion.

Another fan wondered how WWE will split up the titles.

Another fan hinted that all matches except the opening match was good.

Now that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have become the new Tag Team Champions, it will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns will be able to retain his title tomorrow.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

