The Usos' historic title reign ended by newly formed team in emotional bout at WrestleMania 39

The Usos' historic title reign was ended by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in an emotional contest at WrestleMania 39.

The storyline involving Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and The Bloodline has been one of the most interesting parts of SmackDown in recent months. Ever since turning his back on The Bloodline, Sami has tried to get Owens to fight by his side.

Owens finally sided with Zayn a couple of weeks ago and challenged The Usos for an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Owens and Zayn would finally get the chance to end The Bloodline together.

The match between The Usos and Sami & Owens was amazing. It lived up to expectations. The story told throughout the match was very good. There were good spots and many false finishes that had the fans on the edge of their seats.

During the closing moments of the match, Zayn hit Jey Uso with a couple of Helluva kicks. As Jimmy tried to make the save, Kevin Owens hit a stunner to send him out of the ring. Sami then hit Jey with a third Helluva kick to pin him and win the match.

Finally, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are tag team champions after being on the WWE roster for so long. It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns will also lose his title during WrestleMania 39 Night Two's main event.

