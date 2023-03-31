Who is the famous 44-year-old actor who looks like WWE SmackDown star Sami Zayn?

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was born in July 1984 to Syrian immigrants in Canada. At 18 years old, he kicked off his professional wrestling career. The 38-year-old competed in several promotions before signing with Vince McMahon's company in January 2013.

Despite being active in the Stamford-based company for about a decade, Zayn's popularity has rapidly risen over the past year due to his performance in The Bloodline storyline. While the Syrian-Canadian is well-known to the WWE Universe, many fans may not know his Egyptian doppelganger Nedal El Shafey.

El Shafey is a famous Egyptian actor who bears a resemblance to Zayn. He started his acting career in the early 2000s and has starred in several well-known Egyptian movies and TV shows, including El-Gezirah, Naji Atallah's Squad, and Tamer Wa Shaw'eyyah.

Over the past few years, some Arab WWE fans have pointed out the resemblance between Zayn and El Shafey. When the company's official Middle East and Africa Facebook page posted a photo of Zayn after he captured the Intercontinental Title in 2020, a few Egyptian fans jokingly commented that they initially thought it was El Shafey who won the title.

While the former Honorary Uce is preparing to compete at WrestleMania 39 this weekend, El Shafey is starring in the Resalet Al-Imam TV series during the current Ramadan season.

عمرالعمري @OmerMeteb شوف الشبه بين المصارع سامي زين والفنان نضال الشافعي http://t.co/TgFIOhcWSj شوف الشبه بين المصارع سامي زين والفنان نضال الشافعي http://t.co/TgFIOhcWSj

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will face The Usos at WWE WrestleMania 39

After being a member of The Bloodline for several months, Sami Zayn turned on the group and Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last January.

Zayn later challenged The Tribal Chief for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. However, the former Honorary Uce came up short.

Meanwhile, the Canadian star recently reunited with Kevin Owens, another Bloodline rival. The two will now team up to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39 this weekend in Los Angeles, California.

