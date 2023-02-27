"I will not be here next week" - When WWE star quit his job because of Sami Zayn

Since he retired from in-ring competition in 2009, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) has worked several jobs in the Stamford-based company. In addition to being a color commentator a few years ago, the 56-year-old was also a WWE agent. However, he quit his job as an agent because he did not want to continue working with Sami Zayn.

During an episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, JBL disclosed that although he loved Zayn, he could not stand The Great Liberator questioning every decision he made.

"I love Sami. I think his character's great, but I was his agent and everything was questioned... Sami is the nicest guy in the world, extremely talented, but when I worked with him as an agent, as soon as the match was over, I walked up to [Head of Talent Relations] John Laurinaitis and I said, 'I will not be here next week.' He said, 'Is it that bad?' I go, 'I'm doing commentary only!'" JBL said.

Last October, JBL became the manager of Baron Corbin after the latter moved from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW. However, he recently split from the Modern Day Wrestling God.

Sami Zayn challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Elimination Chamber

After spending nearly nine months as a member of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble premium live event last month. On the following episode of SmackDown, the former Honorary Uce challenged The Tribal Chief to an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

Zayn squared off against Reigns for the title at Elimination Chamber last week in his hometown of Montreal. Despite being close to winning the championship multiple times during the bout, Zayn lost to the leader of The Bloodline.

