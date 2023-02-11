Bloodline member allegedly didn't want to work with Sami Zayn in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently claimed that a current Bloodline member did not want to work with Sami Zayn a few years ago.

In early 2019, Sami Zayn was an active competitor on Monday Night RAW. However, the former Honorary Uce officially moved to SmackDown in the 2019 WWE Draft later that same year. Zain's move came after Paul Heyman was appointed Executive Director of RAW while Eric Bischoff was appointed Executive Director of SmackDown.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Bischoff revealed that Heyman told him to take Zayn to his show, stating that Roman Reigns' Wise Man did not want to work with the former Intercontinental Champion.

"I met Sami when I was there in 2019. At that point of time Paul Heyman and I were splitting the roster, right? So, we were doing trades. It was like fantasy football trades but twice a week trying to build our own roster. And when it came to Sami, Paul Heyman was like, 'nah, you take him. You'll love working with Sami,' because Paul didn't want to work with him. And that's how I got to know Sami. You know, just kind of digging into him a little bit and seeing what he was about. He's a very very very smart cat. Like you gotta pay close attention because the best part of Sami's in between the lines. He's gold if you listen to him closely. He's really talented," he said. [1:19 - 2:00]

Eric Bischoff wants to see Sami Zayn potentially challenge a current RAW star for the Undisputed WWE title. Check out his comments here.

Can Sami Zayn dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber?

After spending nearly nine months as a member of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns a few weeks ago at the Royal Rumble PLE. On the following episode of SmackDown, the former Honorary Uce attacked The Tribal Chief and expressed his desire to challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two will now go head-to-head at Elimination Chamber in Zayn's hometown of Montreal.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Zayn vowed to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline at Elimination Chamber. However, Eric Bischoff believes the former Honorary Uce is not yet ready to win the title.

"I think he can come out of Elimination Chamber with Roman and continue his descent to that WWE Champion status. I think if you [put the belt on Zayn] now, as strong as Sami is, and as much as the crowd is behind him now, I think it would be a little premature, especially in WWE, they like to build slowly," he said on his 83 Weeks podcast. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Sami Zayn commented on possibly bringing back his old theme song at Elimination Chamber. Check out the details here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes