Hall of Famer wants to see SmackDown Star potentially challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE title 

Despite being weeks away from a title shot, Sami Zayn's crowning moment should come against Cody Rhodes as opposed to Roman Reigns, according to WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

The Canadian star is set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title on February 18th at Elimination Chamber. However, with Cody Rhodes waiting to face the winner at WrestleMania 39 in April, many are expecting The Tribal Chief to come away with a win against Zayn.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff explained that Zayn could win the world title against a stat like Rhodes later this year.

"I think within the next six months Sami is going to be right there. I could see Sami and Cody down the line if indeed Cody comes out of it as WWE Champion. Not yet, but very soon. Does he have the talent? He has enough talent to share. I think the crowd needs to view Sami in that role for just a little bit longer, that upper third of the roster. I think if they do it, in the next six months, absolutely yes. I think if they did it right now, it'd be a bit too soon." H/T (WrestlingInc)

After winning the men's Royal Rumble match last month, Cody Rhodes will now look to achieve his family's dream by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania.

Former WWE Manager on Cody Rhodes potentially defeating Roman Reigns

Whilst The American Nightmare is a plausible contender for Roman's throne, it will take some doing to take away the title that has been around the Tribal Chief's waist for more than 890 days.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell explained why Cody might be the one to end Roman's title reign.

"Possibly. Possibly, because Cody [Rhodes] will be a full-timer. And Roman [Reigns] wants to take some time off anyway, is what I'm hearing. He has worked steady in the last three years."I would say he's earned it. He's worked very hard."

As the Undisputed Champion, Reigns has beaten a strong list of challengers, including Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, Logan Paul, and most recently, Kevin Owens.

Is Cody Rhodes the right man to dethrone Roman Reigns? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

