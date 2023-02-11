Sami Zayn has commented on possibly bringing back his 'Worlds Apart' babyface theme song at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The event is set to take place in his hometown of Montreal, where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The SmackDown star is one of the most popular superstars in the company right now, and he currently has a lot of momentum.

He started using a generic song as his entrance theme after turning heel, and now that he's a babyface again, the WWE Universe wants him to revert to his original theme.

During a recent appearance on The Sick Podcast, Sami Zayn stated that Elimination Chamber would be the perfect place to bring back Worlds Apart as a one-off, but he feels that it's taking a step backward. He teased that he could be getting a new theme song instead.

"I mean, if it were going to come back, I feel like that would be the time in place to do it. I've said this in other interviews. I feel like it would kind of be taking a step backward. I think maybe a new song is in the cards, but I feel like that song, even though people have a real fondness for it, it seems. From a character's perspective, it just feels like taking a step backward. At the same time, doing it for like a one-night thing in Montreal might be cool," said Zayn. [H/T Fightful]

Sami Zayn sent a message to Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown this week

The Special Counsel Paul Heyman opened the latest episode of the blue brand and spoke about his confrontation with Cody Rhodes on RAW last Monday. He also spoke about The Tribal Chief's upcoming match against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.

Heyman thought that the latter wasn't in the arena, but The Master Strategist showed up behind him and gave him a message to send to Roman Reigns.

In the message, Sami said Roman must not worry about Cody Rhodes because, at WrestleMania 39, it'll be Zayn vs. The American Nightmare.

Do you think Sami Zayn will end Roman Reigns' title reign? Sound off in the comments below!

