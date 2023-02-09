38-year-old star is not ready to defeat Roman Reigns, claims WWE Hall of Famer

Ahead of the biggest match of his WWE career so far, Sami Zayn's chances of beating Roman Reigns have been in question by Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

The former Honorary Uce and The Tribal Chief are set to collide on Saturday, February 18th at the Elimination Chamber in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, with Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line.

Whilst Zayn is riding an unbelievable wave of momentum and support right now, Bischoff stated on his 83 Weeks podcast that it may be too soon for him to win the World Championship.

"I think he can come out of Elimination Chamber with Roman and continue his descent to that WWE Champion status," Bischoff said. "I think if you [put the belt on Zayn] now, as strong as Sami is, and as much as the crowd is behind him now, I think it would be a little premature, especially in WWE, they like to build slowly." H/T (Wrestling Inc)

Elimination Chamber on February 18th may put to an end what has arguably been the best WWE storyline for nearly a decade, as Sami Zayn looks to end Roman Reigns' era of dominance.

WWE veteran on Roman Reigns v Sami Zayn

It cannot be denied that the 10-month build of this feud has been one of the most entertaining angles in wrestling, and one person who echoes these thoughts is Jim Cornette.

Speaking on his Experience podcast, Cornette said that the decision for WWE to host Elimination Chamber in Sami Zayn's hometown was the perfect choice.

"How did we overlook that the February premium live event is in Montreal? This is perfect. We were talking about should Sami vs. Roman be at WrestleMania, no, they're never gonna do that one. But Sami and Roman in Montreal is f*****g perfect," said Cornette. (4:26-5:38) H/T (Sportskeeda)

Whilst Sami Zayn will have the backing of the fans both in the arena and at home, it will take a herculean effort to dethrone Roman Reigns, who held the Universal Title for more than 890 days.

Can Sami pull off the upset at the Elimination Chamber? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

