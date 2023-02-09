Former WWE manager and commentator Jim Cornette has commented on why Roman Reigns facing Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber is a good idea.

After the Tribal Chief defeated Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble, The Usos and Solo Sikoa laid waste to The Prizefighter in the ring. They tried to force the former Honorary Uce to hit his longtime best friend with a chair, but he refused and turned on The Bloodline instead. He and Roman Reigns are set to collide for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran discussed Sami Zayn ambushing Roman on SmackDown. He stated that it's perfect that they'll face each other at Elimination Chamber instead of WrestleMania, as the former is billed from Montreal.

"I didn't have the same problem as I did with the Rumble being - they were allowed to have unmitigated allowance to kill this guy for as long as possible and nobody lifted a finger. In this case it was happening, it was going, it was suddenly evolving... How did we overlook that the February premium live event is in Montreal? This is perfect. We were talking about should Sami vs. Roman be at WrestleMania, no, they're never gonna do that one. But Sami and Roman in Montreal is f*****g perfect," said Cornette. (4:26-5:38)

Jim Cornette says Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn should be portrayed as best friends before WrestleMania

The winner of the Sami Zayn vs. Roman match at Elimination Chamber will go on to face The American Nightmare for the world title at WrestleMania 39. It's highly likely that it'll be The Tribal Chief.

Jim Cornette stated that if Cody Rhodes is going to face Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows, he has to befriend Sami Zayn and the latter should help him win the title, or else the fans may be unhappy.

"I'm sure they've realized this before they even pulled the trigger on this; somewhere or another, whether it starts before Montreal or whether it happens in Montreal and continues to WrestleMania, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes are going to be best friends, they better be. And Sami better be holy behind and partly responsible for Cody winning that title from Roman at WrestleMania... But if they're not friends and Sami has not endorsed Cody's path to the title, there's gonna be a significant portion of these people that are pissed off that it ain't Sami," said Cornette. (6:07-7:30)

Cody Rhodes earned the right to challenge for the title by winning the Royal Rumble match. If he dethrones Roman at WrestleMania, his dreams will finally be fulfilled.

