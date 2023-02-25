[Watch] Sami Zayn's emotional backstage reaction following his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE recently released behind-the-scenes footage of Sami Zayn's Elimination Chamber battle against Roman Reigns.

Last Saturday, Zayn battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in his hometown of Montreal. Although he gave it his all, the former Honorary Uce lost to The Tribal Chief after interference from The Bloodline. Despite his loss, Zayn received a standing ovation from the Montreal crowd after the bout.

A few hours ago, the Stamford-based company released Sami Zayn's Elimination Chamber Vlog, which included backstage footage showing Zayn's emotional backstage reaction following his defeat. The 38-year-old tried to describe his feelings after the match to the WWE camera.

"I don't know, man. Now is a weird time to catch me. At the moment, I'm a little numb to strange. And I can't really put my finger on why that is because they [the fans] were definitely rocking and rolling every second of the way. Maybe it's at the very end, I don't know. I could see their faces. And I don't know if that's just me being biased, but I just looked at some faces and it was a different kind of like, 'oh, man' [disappointed]," he said.

The former Honorary Uce pointed out that the fans' reaction reminded him of the night of the Montreal Screwjob in 1997.

"Reminded me of Bret and Shawn when I was a kid in that front row, not front row. I'm sorry, last row in the house. But looking at the faces in the front row and stuff almost reminded me of the feeling a little bit then. Obviously apples and oranges, but the feeling was strange," Zayn added. [25:36 - 26:31]

Check out the entire vlog down below:

Sami Zayn's wife Khadijah revealed details about their relationship for the first time. Check out her comments here.

Booker T praised Sami Zayn despite his loss at WWE Elimination Chamber

Despite Sami Zayn's defeat against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, several WWE legends have praised the former Honorary Uce for his performance at the premium live event.

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Hall of Famer Booker T stated that Zayn is a "made man now."

“That’s what people are going to be saying to Sami Zayn. ‘Man, I really wish you would’ve won that match.’ It’s something that he’s going to have to deal with for the rest of his career, but Sami Zayn became a star over these last few months... He’s definitely put himself in a place to where he’s a made man now, he really is. Sami Zayn is a made man; that dude is money anywhere in the world,” said Booker T. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Sami Zayn is reportedly causing major concern for the Stamford-based company ahead of WrestleMania 39. Check out the details here.

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes