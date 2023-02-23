Sami Zayn is causing major concern in WWE ahead of WrestleMania 39 - Reports

According to recent reports, WWE is currently "very concerned" about Sami Zayn's popularity ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Nearly ten months ago, Zayn joined The Bloodline. He has since become one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company. Last month, he turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at Royal Rumble. A few days ago, the former Honorary Uce challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. However, he came up short.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, WWE is concerned that Zayn's popularity could hurt Cody Rhodes' momentum ahead of his world title match at WrestleMania 39 against Reigns.

"The stuff with Cody and Heyman [on Monday Night RAW] – they [WWE] were very concerned about Sami chants, which is one of the reasons why they got Heyman out there in seconds. They did not want Cody in there by himself because they thought that – it didn't happen – but they did everything in their power to make sure they kept that moving, they did not allow the audience a chance to start chanting or anything like that, it was just back-and-forth."

Meltzer further discussed the situation surrounding Zayn:

"It was designed to give the audience no chance to chant because of the feeling that if they did it would hurt Cody's momentum. And perhaps it would, and then it could create that groundswell [for Zayn]hwhich is exactly what they don't want right now," he said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Paul Heyman insulted Cody Rhodes' wife at WWE RAW

Last Monday, Cody Rhodes headed to the ring to deliver a promo when he was interrupted by The Bloodline's Wise Man, Paul Heyman. Roman Reigns' Special Counsel explained to The American Nightmare that becoming the world champion would mean being on the road for most nights.

Heyman then insulted Rhodes' wife by insinuating that he would keep her "warm on cold nights."

"I know what you are thinking. I am about to say something vile and vulgar like, 'Oh, don't worry, Cody. On a cold winter night, Roman Reigns will keep your wife warm.' I would never say something like that. Roman Reigns is a happily married man, but I am not. And I assure you, Cody Rhodes, that's when you are going to find out that your WrestleMania dreams will become your own personal nightmare," said Heyman on RAW.

Although Heyman's comments left Rhodes fuming, he assured the 57-year-old that he intends to "finish the story" at this year's Show of Shows.

