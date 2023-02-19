"I'd be lying if I said that doesn't affect me" - Sami Zayn breaks character to comment on losing to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn has opened up about losing to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Last night, Zayn squared off against his former leader, Roman Reigns, in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal. Although the challenger delivered an impressive performance, he failed to defeat The Tribal Chief and capture his title after interference from The Bloodline.

During the post-Elimination Chamber press conference, Zayn broke character and addressed his feelings about the historic bout.

"It was kind of unhappy ending tonight. And I'd be lying if I said that doesn't affect me. Of course it's unbelievable, this is a dream come true. But it's like a dream come true, I almost said something super inappropriate there I'm so glad my filter kicked in. You ever have a dream, I won't get too specific here but it's like it's going in a certain direction and then you wake up right before, right? And that's kind of what this was. It was like a dream. It's a dream come true. It's surreal. It's everything you could ever want. And the storybook ending obviously has a certain ending to it and it's not what happened tonight." [1:58 - 2:47]

The former Honorary Uce pointed out that it was "not fun" seeing the disappointment on fans' faces after the match.

"I can't act like there's not a small part of me that's like, 'ahhh, I wish I could've given that ending' to the people, to the story, to myself, to my family, to my friends, to Montreal. We all know what this is but some of the stuff's real man. And I don't know, you just kind of dream of that happy ending and so close but no cigar. So, maybe that's a small part of this strange feeling that I keep coming back to. It's also looking out into the crowd after the three count just seeing their faces, I was like, 'oh, this is not fun.' They're hurt. They were so like deflated but not like 'ahhh' storyline sort of deflated. It's just like, 'oh man!'" Zayn added. [2:48 - 3:44]

Sami Zayn shared a heartfelt moment with WWE CCO Triple H after Elimination Chamber

At Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn gave an impressive performance against Roman Reigns in their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. Chief Content Officer Triple H was seemingly among the admirers of the former Honorary Uce's stellar performance.

Ahead of Zayn's press conference, he and Triple H shared a heartfelt moment. The two hugged while The Game whispered a few words in Zayn's ear.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Triple H hugged Sami on the press conference Triple H hugged Sami on the press conference ❤️ https://t.co/r9ZGtpS1u0

