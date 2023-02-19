[WATCH] Heartfelt moment between Sami Zayn and Triple H following WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 was a fun show that had some great matches, but the best of the lot was Sami Zayn's main event clash with Roman Reigns. Despite not winning, the Canadian star put in the performance of a lifetime against The Tribal Chief in his hometown of Montreal.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H acknowledged his stellar showing during the post-show press conference following Elimination Chamber. After The Game was finished answering questions, Sami came out to face the media.

The two then shared a hug, with Triple H whispering something in Zayn's ear. This moment touched many fans' hearts, as can be seen below. A Twitter user posted the clip of their hug from the press conference.

It remains to be seen what's next for Sami Zayn following such an emotional night. Hopefully, Triple H will continue to book him like a top-tier superstar.

WWE fans loved seeing Sami Zayn and Triple H hug at the post-Elimination Chamber press conference

Several WWE fans on Twitter reacted to the moment between The Game and his top babyface. They are excited to see what's next for Sami Zayn on the road to WrestleMania 39, with Elimination Chamber leaving things open-ended. Others simply called Hunter a good creative leader.

The likely direction for Zayn following Elimination Chamber is a reunion with Kevin Owens, who returned at the end of the show to save him from a beatdown. The two will likely challenge The Usos for one or both of their Tag Team Championship.

However, Jey Uso is yet to turn on Sami following his involvement in the finish of the main event. His role in this story is as vital as anyone else's. It will be interesting to see when the turn happens if Jey is back on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's side again.

How do you think WWE will book Sami Zayn on the road to WrestleMania 39? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

