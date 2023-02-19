Sami Zayn's night ends in a controversial finish against Roman Reigns after multiple interferences at WWE Elimination Chamber

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn seemingly finished his story in his hometown of Montreal. The hometown hero lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

During the match, Sami Zayn set up his own Superman Punch on Reigns followed by a Helluva Kick. However, after the referee was out, Sami couldn't pin The Tribal Chief.

Later, Jimmy Uso interfered and shattered the former Honorary Uce and placed Roman on top of him. But The Montreal Hero kicked off another pinfall.

A few moments later, Sami almost knocked the second official out by mistake and smacked Jimmy Uso with a Helluva Kick.

As WWE officials were down once again, Paul Heyman reached under the ring and grabbed a steel chair, but Jey Uso appeared out of nowhere.

Roman handed him the chair to beat Sami but he could not do it. He took the chair back and slapped Jey. Sami delivered a Spear on Jey by mistake and The Tribal Chief took advantage and destroyed his challenger with a steel chair!

Finally, The Head of the Table cut Sami Zayn down with a Spear and the referee was back up in the ring. However, Sami could not kick out this time.

Finally, Kevin Owens returned to the Elimination Chamber to save his best friend when Jimmy and Reigns laid smack on Sami after the match.

