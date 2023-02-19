Sami Zayn allegedly breaks a record and makes history at WWE Elimination Chamber despite defeat against Roman Reigns

Despite failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Sami Zayn allegedly made history at the Elimination Chamber.

After feuding for a few weeks, the former Honorary Uce and Roman Reigns went head-to-head in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Zayn's hometown of Montreal. Despite Zayn's impressive performance, The Tribal Chief retained his title after interference from The Bloodline.

Before Zayn's bout against Reigns started, the Canadian superstar received an ovation from his hometown crowd that lasted several minutes. While speaking about The Bloodline storyline at the Elimination Chamber press conference, Zayn revealed that he allegedly made history by receiving the longest ovation in the history of the Bell Centre.

"I think we've walked away from this story, and it's not even done, with so many memorable segments, TV segments, that people will remember 5-10 years down the road. And I think, I hope, that Montreal ovation is one of those because it's not everyday you see a performer just stand in the ring for, I think somebody timed it, it was like five minutes and 22 seconds or something, and it was actually, there's a Quebec historian in here somewhere called Pat Laprade, and he actually, he's a Quebec guy. In the history of the Bell Centre, it's the longest ovation in the history of this building," he said. [0:24 - 0:59]

Sami Zayn had a heartfelt moment with WWE CCO Triple H after the Elimination Chamber PLE

Since joining The Bloodline nearly nine months ago, Sami Zayn's performances inside and outside the ring have been impressive. Last night at the Elimination Chamber, the former Honorary Uce delivered another astonishing performance against Roman Reigns.

The 38-year-old Canadian superstar's work has seemingly pleased WWE CCO Triple H. Ahead of his press conference, Zayn and The Game shared a heartfelt moment. The two hugged, while Triple H whispered a few words in Zayn's ear.

