Sami Zayn shows gruesome battle scars after stiff chair shots from Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took a severe beating at the hands of Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023.

A rabid Montreal crowd supported Zayn as he looked to end Roman Reigns' historic title run this Saturday night. Sami looked poised to do the impossible when The Bloodline once again interfered in the match.

Jimmy Uso destroyed the former Honorary Uce with a series of Superkicks. In the final stages of the match, the Tribal Chief blasted his opponent with a steel chair and then hit a Spear to pick up the win.

After the main event, WWE posted some pictures of Sami Zayn on their official Twitter account. The number one challenger was showing signs of battle damage after taking some brutal chair shots from Roman during the encounter.

In the pictures, Sami's back was full of welts, a sign of the beating he took earlier in the evening.

Sami gave it his all at the Elimination Chamber but it was not enough. The odds were stacked against the Master Strategist and the confusion with Jey Uso finally caused his downfall.

Kevin Owens came out to rescue Sami Zayn

As the match came to an end, Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns still wanted to punish Sami.

The two Bloodline members continued to lay the beatdown on the hometown favorite amidst deafening boos. However, Reigns and Jimmy were shocked when Kevin Owens' music played and the Prizefighter came out to the ring to rescue his fellow Canadian.

Owens planted Roman Reigns with a vicious Stunner. He also took out Paul Heyman with a Stunner. KO then proceeded to destroy Jimmy with a pop-up powerbomb through the announce table. Zayn got one last hurrah as he sent The Tribal Chief packing with a resounding Helluva Kick to end the night.

