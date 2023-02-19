Create

Sami Zayn's wife sends heartbreaking message to Roman Reigns during their match at WWE Elimination Chamber

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 19, 2023 11:11 IST
Roman Reigns received a message from Sami Zayn
Roman Reigns received a message from Sami Zayn's wife midway through their match

Sami Zayn's wife sent a heartbreaking message to Roman Reigns midway through the title match featuring her husband at WWE Elimination Chamber.

In the main event of the latest Premium Live Event, Zayn unsuccessfully challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

During the majority of the match, Reigns taunted Zayn's family members, who were sitting at ringside. This led to Zayn's wife sending a three-worded message to the current champion.

"He loved you," said Zayn's wife to Reigns.
Despite a valiant effort, Sami Zayn was unable to dethrone Roman Reigns, who recently surpassed 900 days as the WWE Universal Champion. The match eventually ended with Zayn hitting Jey Uso with an accidental spear, leading to Reigns landing the final blow and getting the pinfall victory.

Post-match, Kevin Owens made his return to attack The Bloodline. The closing bit of the show saw Zayn hit Reigns with a Helluva Kick as he acknowledged Owens for the assist.

Roman Reigns will now shift his focus towards Cody Rhodes, whom he will face at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare earned a title shot by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

