"I'm feeling very strange" - Sami Zayn surprisingly apologizes to journalists at WWE Elimination Chamber press conference

Sami Zayn surprisingly apologized to the journalists at the WWE Elimination Chamber press conference following a stellar outing during the premium live event.

Last night, the former Honorary Uce went head-to-head against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match in Zayn's hometown of Montreal. Despite the Canadian superstar's efforts, he failed to capture the title as Reigns retained the championship after interference from The Bloodline.

During the Elimination Chamber press conference after the show, Zayn surprisingly apologized to the journalists before answering their questions, stating that he was feeling "strange."

"I actually wanna apologize in advance because I'm feeling very strange. So, I know some of these answers are not gonna be, I don't know, maybe what you'd expect because I feel very strange in that I'm, I feel very strangely detached, which is, I don't know what people wanna hear. You wanna hear like, 'wow! I just did this. Tonight was awesome and I'm riding high.' And I'm normally am but I'm just feeling very strange, strangely detached, and I can't quite put my finger on what it is." [0:41 - 1:14]

The former Honorary Uce pointed out that his answers to questions might change after going back and seeing how things played out at WWE Elimination Chamber.

"Like on a cognitive level I know what we just did. I think I still do have to kinda see it back and see how it played. That's kind of one thing that a big lesson I've taken out this storyline with The Bloodline over the past 9-10 months is I feel good about something I've done but I still got to see how it played if that makes sense. I gotta see what were the angles? did they get in tight? Did the emotion come through? So, I'll see how it played, so if you ask me these questions tomorrow I might have very very different answers for you. But I'm just, I feel strange and that might be the recurring theme here of some of these answers," Zayn added. [1:15 - 1:54]

Sami Zayn allegedly made history at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Montreal crowd gave their hometown boy Sami Zayn a hero's welcome at WWE Elimination Chamber. Before the match started, the former Honorary Uce received a long ovation from fans that lasted several minutes.

Speaking at the press conference, Zayn disclosed that he received the longest ovation in the history of the Bell Centre.

"I think we've walked away from this story, and it's not even done, with so many memorable segments, TV segments, that people will remember 5-10 years down the road. And I think, I hope, that Montreal ovation is one of those because it's not everyday you see a performer just stand in the ring for, I think somebody timed it, it was like five minutes and 22 seconds or something, and it was actually, there's a Quebec historian in here somewhere called Pat Laprade, and he actually, he's a Quebec guy. In the history of the Bell Centre, it's the longest ovation in the history of this building," he said.

