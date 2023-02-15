"That was embarrassing" - 38-year-old Former Champion takes shot at Cody Rhodes after WWE RAW

Former United States Champion Baron Corbin has been having a miserable time on WWE RAW lately. He suffered another loss last night after insulting Cody Rhodes. Later in the night, he went on a verbal tirade.

JBL recently dropped Baron as a client following a string of losses, and the 38-year-old is now on his own. He made the mistake of insulting Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of RAW. He stated that Rhodes' entire family, including his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, was a joke. The American Nightmare promptly defeated him in an impromptu match.

Speaking with Byron Saxton in a WWE Digital Exclusive after RAW, the former Money in the Bank winner complained that the match wasn't sanctioned and claimed it was embarrassing.

"I went out there and I got embarrassed in a match that wasn't even sanctioned. Who gives Cody Rhodes the right to make a match? That was embarrassing. How many people are sitting out there? How many people are watching at home? You saw what happened to me last week. Everybody is laughing and making a joke out of my career. All I do is grind around here Byron," said Baron Corbin. [00:32 - 00:56]

Baron Corbin claims Cody Rhodes hit him with a cheap shot on WWE RAW

Baron Corbin's first interview last night during WWE RAW was interrupted by Sami Zayn entering the ring. The cameras then cut back to Corbin backstage following the incredible promo between Rhodes and Zayn last night. Corbin was heated and mocked Rhodes and his family.

The American Nightmare took the opportunity to drag Corbin to the ring and quickly defeated him after hitting a Cross Rhodes.

The 38-year-old stated that Cody Rhodes hit him with a cheap shot and he was a "coward."

"I'm giving an interview trying to get out of my frustrations, talking about who I've been, what I've done and Cody Rhodes takes a cheap shot. What kind of coward takes a cheap shot like that on somebody who is struggling? I don't get it. Look, I'm trying to figure out what I am doing and where I am going. I don't know yet. I have a long road ahead and I'm going to figure it out myself," added Baron Corbin. [01:01 - 01:33]

Rhodes has already punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see if Baron Corbin will be featured at all during the biggest show of the year in April.

