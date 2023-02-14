WWE fans demand triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39 after Sami Zayn met with Cody Rhodes on RAW

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn crossed paths on this week's RAW and delivered one of the best promo segments seen on the red brand in recent years.

The American Nightmare spoke in favor of Sami Zayn last week on RAW during his war of words with Paul Heyman. This week, Zayn crashed the show and called out Cody Rhodes, and the two top babyfaces stood across from each other.

Zayn asked if Cody really thought he could beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. Sami Zayn said he has worked with The Bloodline and knows how they approach their game plan. He also said that Roman Reigns is genuinely working in "God Mode."

Hence, Zayn believes he has it in him to win the title and main event WrestleMania, but he doesn't know if he can beat Roman Reigns. Cody then reminded Sami Zayn how he made the man out of "God Mode" Roman Reigns, after exposing the cracks in The Bloodline.

The American Nightmare then rallied the crowd in support of Sami Zayn and said he would walk out of Elimination Chamber with the title so they could square off at WrestleMania.

It was a brilliantly done segment that made both Roman Reigns' title opponents look stronger. The drama involved in the segment and the crowd's reaction helped both superstars create an unforgettable segment. Their dramatic meeting drew "This is Awesome" chants from fans despite it being just a promo segment.

WWE fans hailed Triple H for the booking decision on RAW and celebrated another memorable addition to The Bloodline's story. Many prompted the idea that Sami Zayn should be added to the WrestleMania 39 main event.

Here are some of the best reactions to the incredible Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn segment on RAW before Elimination Chamber:

beast of the table @Uceszn As over as Cody and Sami are it's more likely this happens As over as Cody and Sami are it's more likely this happens https://t.co/8yRVayukcZ

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble This segment between Sami Zayn & Cody Rhodes is exactly how I would describe the excitement of the Road to WrestleMania. Two of the hottest acts in the industry right now in the same segment. Did not disappoint at all. This segment between Sami Zayn & Cody Rhodes is exactly how I would describe the excitement of the Road to WrestleMania. Two of the hottest acts in the industry right now in the same segment. Did not disappoint at all. https://t.co/xQdgzr12vs

DeonteDDJ ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj One of the greatest promo segments of the year and it's only February.



Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes and this entire storyline is on FIRE. One of the greatest promo segments of the year and it's only February.Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes and this entire storyline is on FIRE. https://t.co/dfNjiA4RSj

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn shared the ring as two of the hottest faces in WWE today.



What a moment. Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn shared the ring as two of the hottest faces in WWE today.What a moment. https://t.co/EKigeGcXDp

Gorilla Position @WWEGP The Brooklyn crowd chanting "this is awesome" at Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn warmed the cockles of my heart. Two of the best all-round wrestling talents in the world getting their flowers, on the grandest stage, in the build-up to WWE's biggest event of all time. Pure magic. #WWERaw The Brooklyn crowd chanting "this is awesome" at Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn warmed the cockles of my heart. Two of the best all-round wrestling talents in the world getting their flowers, on the grandest stage, in the build-up to WWE's biggest event of all time. Pure magic. #WWERaw https://t.co/ldoKMdRUIJ

Zinfamous @ZinfamousHD @WWE Are y'all actually gonna do a triple threat at Mania? 🤔 @WWE Are y'all actually gonna do a triple threat at Mania? 🤔 https://t.co/gDhCyVtigq

✰ @simplygreatking Triple H deserves his flowers for this man, he cooked #WWERaw Triple H deserves his flowers for this man, he cooked #WWERaw https://t.co/s6mcaV2QcK

Update on WWE's plans to change Roman Reigns' match at WrestleMania 39

Sami Zayn has earned the WWE Universe's unanimous support ahead of his title match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. However, the Tribal Chief is still expected to retain his titles at the upcoming premium live event.

As reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE's plans for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania are set in stone. Thus, the company is seemingly not keen on adding Sami Zayn to the huge match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Poll : 0 votes