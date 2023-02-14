WWE fans demand triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39 after Sami Zayn met with Cody Rhodes on RAW

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn crossed paths on this week's RAW and delivered one of the best promo segments seen on the red brand in recent years.
The American Nightmare spoke in favor of Sami Zayn last week on RAW during his war of words with Paul Heyman. This week, Zayn crashed the show and called out Cody Rhodes, and the two top babyfaces stood across from each other.
Zayn asked if Cody really thought he could beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. Sami Zayn said he has worked with The Bloodline and knows how they approach their game plan. He also said that Roman Reigns is genuinely working in "God Mode."
Hence, Zayn believes he has it in him to win the title and main event WrestleMania, but he doesn't know if he can beat Roman Reigns. Cody then reminded Sami Zayn how he made the man out of "God Mode" Roman Reigns, after exposing the cracks in The Bloodline.
The American Nightmare then rallied the crowd in support of Sami Zayn and said he would walk out of Elimination Chamber with the title so they could square off at WrestleMania.
It was a brilliantly done segment that made both Roman Reigns' title opponents look stronger. The drama involved in the segment and the crowd's reaction helped both superstars create an unforgettable segment. Their dramatic meeting drew "This is Awesome" chants from fans despite it being just a promo segment.
WWE fans hailed Triple H for the booking decision on RAW and celebrated another memorable addition to The Bloodline's story. Many prompted the idea that Sami Zayn should be added to the WrestleMania 39 main event.
Here are some of the best reactions to the incredible Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn segment on RAW before Elimination Chamber:
Update on WWE's plans to change Roman Reigns' match at WrestleMania 39
Sami Zayn has earned the WWE Universe's unanimous support ahead of his title match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. However, the Tribal Chief is still expected to retain his titles at the upcoming premium live event.
As reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE's plans for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania are set in stone. Thus, the company is seemingly not keen on adding Sami Zayn to the huge match at WrestleMania Hollywood.