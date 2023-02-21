[VIDEO] "Roman Reigns is a happily married man but I am not" - WWE legend insults Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi Rhodes in brutal RAW segment

WWE legend Paul Heyman took a brutal shot at Cody Rhodes by involving his wife, Brandi Rhodes, during their promo segment on the latest episode of RAW.

The American Nightmare appeared on the red brand this week, hoping to officially kickstart his Road to WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble winner will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

He was looking forward to landing the first blow in the world title feud. However, Roman Reigns' Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, interfered with the challenger's plans.

The 57-year-old legend commented that Cody Rhodes would have to be on the road for most nights if he becomes the champion. Heyman said Roman Reigns is a happily married man and wouldn't keep Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes "warm on cold nights."

He added that, unlike The Tribal Chief, he is not a happily married man and insinuated that he would take up the aforementioned task.

"I know what you are thinking. I am about to say something vile and vulgar like, 'Oh, don't worry, Cody. On a cold winter night, Roman Reigns will keep your wife warm.' I would never say something like that. Roman Reigns is a happily married man, but I am not. And I assure you, Cody Rhodes, that's when you are going to find out that your WrestleMania dreams will become your own personal nightmare," said Heyman.

You can watch the video below:

King Shak @KingShak05 #WWERaw This is personal, Paul Heyman is a menace & he got Cody rattled This is personal, Paul Heyman is a menace & he got Cody rattled 🔥 #WWERaw https://t.co/vAGSV4syap

Cody Rhodes was left fuming after Paul Heyman's comments on RAW. But the American Nightmare resorted to discussing how he intends to "finish the story" at WrestleMania.

Why was Paul Heyman in a neck brace on WWE RAW?

WWE fans were left in splits after Paul Heyman appeared in a neck brace on RAW. The legendary manager made the decision to sell the devastating Stunner he took at Elimination Chamber.

The Wiseman stepped up to Owens when the latter was about to attack Roman Reigns with a steel chair following the latter's successful title defense against Sami Zayn in the main event.

Conner Alexander🇨🇦 @_ConnerPW



#WWEChamber #UndisputedTitle Paul Heyman attempting to fight Kevin Owens, with Owens then delivering a Stunner was a great touch. Paul Heyman attempting to fight Kevin Owens, with Owens then delivering a Stunner was a great touch. 😂😂#WWEChamber #UndisputedTitle https://t.co/Q3DQW99O9F

Heyman hit KO with a few punches from behind, but things quickly went downhill when the former Universal Champion responded with a Stunner.

WWE fans loved the spot at Elimination Chamber and hailed Paul Heyman as a dedicated professional for continuing to sell the Stunner on this week's RAW.

