57-year-old WWE Hall of Famer says Sami Zayn is "a made man" despite loss at Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently said that Sami Zayn is a made man despite his loss at Elimination Chamber.

Zayn has been one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling for some time. As part of The Bloodline, his entertaining antics have helped him win over the crowd as a lovable, goofy character.

However, Zayn betrayed the group at the 2023 Royal Rumble, following which he was viciously laid out by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. This led to Zayn challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber. Despite putting on a great show, Zayn could not defeat the Tribal Chief.

While many fans thought the loss might affect Sami, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes otherwise. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, he said that Zayn is now "a made man" in the company regardless of the loss.

“That’s what people are going to be saying to Sami Zayn. ‘Man, I really wish you would’ve won that match.’ It’s something that he’s going to have to deal with for the rest of his career, but Sami Zayn became a star over these last few months... He’s definitely put himself in a place to where he’s a made man now, he really is. Sami Zayn is a made man; that dude is money anywhere in the world,” said Booker T. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Sami Zayn's popularity is a major concern for WWE ahead of WrestleMania 39

Sami Zayn's rise in popularity seems to be a major concern for WWE higher-ups who are trying to keep the momentum on Cody Rhodes ahead of his clash at WrestleMania.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer recently noted how Sami's popularity could hurt Cody Rhodes' momentum heading into WrestleMania 39.

"The stuff with Cody and Heyman [on Monday Night RAW] – they [WWE] were very concerned about Sami chants, which is one of the reasons why they got Heyman out there in seconds. They did not want Cody in there by himself because they thought that – it didn't happen – but they did everything in their power to make sure they kept that moving, they did not allow the audience a chance to start chanting or anything like that, it was just back-and-forth."

He continued:

"It was designed to give the audience no chance to chant because of the feeling that if they did it would hurt Cody's momentum. And perhaps it would, and then it could create that groundswell [for Zayn] which is exactly what they don't want right now."

Sami's popularity could see him involved in the main event at WrestleMania in some capacity in an attempt to cost Reigns the title. Only time will tell how WWE will keep the focus on Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 39.

What do you make of Booker T's comments? Sound off in the comments section.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes