WWE star Sami Zayn's wife Khadijah reveals details about their relationship for the first time

Khadijah Farhat recently revealed some details about her relationship with her husband, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn, for the first time.

Last week, the former Honorary Uce went head-to-head against Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal. Despite his impressive performance, Zayn lost to the leader of The Bloodline. During the bout, Zayn's wife sat in the front row. She even had a verbal interaction with The Tribal Chief. Zayn also kissed Khadijah after Reigns teased her during the match.

While Zayn has been married to Khadijah for several years, the couple prefers to keep their life private. The former Honorary Uce's wife and children rarely appear on camera. However, Khadijah was interviewed by WWE as they filmed Zayn's Elimination Chamber Vlog. She then revealed some information about her relationship with her husband for the first time.

"So, I first met Sami about eight years ago. And I didn't really understand what he did for a living. And I thought it was maybe just a hobby. And I slowly discovered that it was his true passion, and that this was gonna be a lifelong thing and I was gonna be part of it. And here we are," she said. [6:28 - 6:55]

Check out the entire video down below:

Sami Zayn commented on kissing his wife during his match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Check out the details here.

What was Khadijah's reaction to Sami Zayn's betrayal of Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble?

Nearly nine months after joining The Bloodline, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Refusing to hit a beaten-down Kevin Owens, the former Honorary Uce hit The Tribal Chief with a chair to the back before getting destroyed by Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

During the same interview, Zayn's wife, Khadijah Farhat, revealed her reaction to the historic moment.

"It was way past my bedtime and our son was asleep, so I usually watch the TV on, like, volume two or three. I was standing really close to the TV. And I was just... oh man! When he hit Roman in the back, I was whisper-screaming so loud, because it was just the best moment. And the way the crowd reacted... oh man, I was crying, whisper-screaming. I was so happy. I was jumping up and down, as quiet as possible," she said.

Sami Zayn is reportedly causing major concern in WWE ahead of WrestleMania 39. Check out the details here.

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes