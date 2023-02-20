Sami Zayn's wife Khadijah recently revealed her reaction when her husband turned on Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023.

At Royal Rumble 2023, The Tribal Chief defeated arch-rival Kevin Owens in a hard-fought battle contested for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. After the match, The Bloodline launched a vicious beatdown on Owens, and Zayn was also asked to attack him. Zayn ended up hitting Roman with a chair to a massive pop from the fans in attendance. The show ended with Zayn being kicked out of The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn's wife Khadijah recently spoke with WWE and shared her reaction to Zayn betraying Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023. Here's what she said:

"It was way past my bedtime and our son was asleep, so I usually watch the TV on, like, volume two or three. I was standing really close to the TV. And, I was just... oh man! When he hit Roman in the back, I was whisper-screaming so loud, because it was just the best moment. And the way the crowd reacted... oh man, I was crying, whisper-screaming, I was so happy. I was jumping up and down, as quiet as possible." [00:43-1:18]

Sami Zayn eventually failed to put Roman Reigns down

Zayn's stint with The Bloodline ended after he attacked Reigns at Royal Rumble. Thus, a feud kicked off between the two men on WWE TV. Sami ended up challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at Elimination Chamber 2023.

At Elimination Chamber, Zayn and Reigns battled for just over 30 minutes, with The Tribal Chief eventually managing to retain his title belts. Zayn was given a loud ovation by the fans in attendance during the closing moments of the show. It remains to be seen what's next for the former Honorary Uce following the events of Elimination Chamber 2023.

