Sami Zayn couldn't be the one to dethrone WWE Champion Roman Reigns because of his looks, according to wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes Sami Zayn could not be the one to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns because of his on-screen appearance.

Nearly nine months after joining The Bloodline, Zayn seemingly turned on Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023. The two superstars then feuded for a few weeks before squaring off in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber in Zayn's hometown of Montreal. Despite his best efforts, the former Honorary Uce failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno discussed the potential reason behind Zayn's loss against Reigns in Montreal.

"The suspension of disbelief is a core tenant for professional wrestling and it has been in years past. But the suspension of disbelief is kind of eroded over the years to where like especially like on AEW where anytime a little guy wrestles a big guy the big guy loses. (...) If you're gonna beat Roman, you're gonna have to beat him with somebody that looks the part because this guy's had the belt for like 900 days. If you're selling a match of that magnitude and you're drawing fans that really haven't been watching a while the visual picture of Sami Zayn beating Roman Reigns, I don't think these casual fans are gonna buy it." [10:56 - 12:28]

The former WCW star also pointed out that Zayn could not be the one to defeat Reigns after The Tribal Chief beat the likes of Drew McIntyre and Goldberg. Meanwhile, he stated that Cody Rhodes could be the one to dethrone Reigns as he looks like a credible future champion.

"They're not gonna stay with it and continue to watch. They might come in and go like, 'that one's ridiculous.' And fans like that still exist which is why I don't think Sami should win the belt. He got his big match in Montreal. I'm sure it probably did a fantastic number. The wrestling ratings are gonna continue to do very good going through WrestleMania because The Bloodline story is still very strong with Jey Uso and Sami's still involved. So, Cody looks the part. He looks like a credible champion. Drew McIntyre looks the part, Goldberg looks the part. So, he beaten all these guys. You can't have Roman go through all those guys and then Sami Zayn's gonna be the guy to take the belt off him, I'm sorry," Disco Inferno added. [12:28 - 13:09]

A wrestling veteran addressed why WWE could be possibly afraid to let Sami Zayn dethrone Roman Reigns. Check out his comments here.

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Last January, Cody Rhodes returned to in-ring competition after several months of absence to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The American Nightmare will now go head-to-head against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Since winning the Royal Rumble Match, Rhodes has not met The Tribal Chief. However, their long-awaited confrontation will finally take place next Friday on SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes gave his honest opinion on Sami Zayn's ability to become a headliner in WWE. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes