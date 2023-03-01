Wrestling veteran on WWE possibly being afraid to let Sami Zayn dethrone Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently discussed why Sami Zayn did not win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber.

After feuding with Roman Reigns for a few weeks, Sami Zayn squared off against The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal. Despite his impressive performance, the former Honorary Uce lost to the leader of The Bloodline. Reigns will now defend his title at WrestleMania against the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed why the company probably did not want Zayn to be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"I just think that Roman has had that title long enough but he has to give the rub to somebody by making him champion. And I'd have a feeling that maybe the championship was promised to Cody for him to come back. That's what I'm thinking. Now, here's the thing. I feel that you don't have to think Cody is better than Sami. You could make two guys at the same time. The problem that I think the fear might have been is that if Sami won the championship, maybe Cody, who was going on an ascension would kind of fizzle out a little bit where Sami doesn't have to win the championship and he's gonna stay hot. And then maybe in the future you give it to him," he said.

Konnan also pointed out that Rhodes is more marketable than Zayn, which could be another factor the company is considering.

"I think Cody is the more marketable of the two and that's probably what they're looking at. But when you have an organic thing like this that's so huge kind of like the last time I remember something like this maybe Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Brian). And the other thing is that you don't always have to look like a star. Look at Mick Foley," Konnan added. [8:11 - 9:22]

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will have a confrontation on WWE SmackDown

Last Friday, the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match winner, Rhea Ripley, confronted the SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, ahead of their bout at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes has not yet come face-to-face with Roman Reigns since winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The American Nightmare will have his chance on Friday when he goes to SmackDown, where the leader of The Bloodline will be present. Reigns' Wise Man, Paul Heyman, stated on the latest episode of RAW that Reigns would confront Rhodes if the latter did not confront him first.

