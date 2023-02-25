Sami Zayn breaks character to address the future of his WWE storyline with The Bloodline

Sami Zayn recently broke character to address the future of his WWE storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Nearly (ten) months ago, Zayn joined The Bloodline. However, he turned on his former Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last month. The former Honorary Uce and the leader of The Bloodline then feuded for a few weeks.

They subsequently squared off in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match last Saturday at Elimination Chamber in Zayn's hometown of Montreal. Despite his efforts, Zayn lost the bout to Reigns after interference from The Bloodline.

The company recently released Sami Zayn's Elimination Chamber Vlog, which included behind-the-scenes footage after the match. In the video, the former Honorary Uce broke character to address the future of his storyline with The Bloodline:

"Tonight is like that last little lull in the movie before that third act where things seem about as bad as they can get. The sort of protagonist in the story has been on this journey and it kinda falls flat. But that's not the end of the story, right? There's more to it. And just we gotta wait and see how that plays. Maybe it pays off in a year. Maybe it pays off in two years. This is a never-ending story. It's never the end until it's the end. Hopefully, that's a while away," he said. [27:00 - 27:30]

Sami Zayn's wife, Khadijah, revealed details about their relationship for the first time. Check out her comments here.

WWE Hall of Famer DDP is enjoying the Sami Zayn-Bloodline storyline

Over the past few months, Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline has been the most talked about angle in WWE. While many fans have praised the storyline, several legends have also done the same.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Bits, WWE Hall of Famer DDP detailed his recent conversation with Zayn, in which he told the former Honorary Uce that he is "loving The Bloodline storyline."

"I literally walked up to Sami at the Rumble and, you know, gave him a hug and he thanked me man for continuing to let him use my DDP yoga program because I give it to all the guys. And he's one of the guys who actually uses it quite often. And it's helpful to preventative maintenance like so you don't get hurt. I said, 'I love The Bloodline stuff.' And Sami, you know, is a guy that if you look at, you don't say, 'oh, that guy's money' but if you watch him and his storytelling and his interviews and his work in the ring, he's money. He's top guy money," he said.

Roman Reigns' former WWE ally broke character to address his relationship with Sami Zayn. Check out his comments here.

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes